DEWSBURY boss Glenn Morrison is excited about the possibility of seeing some of Wakfield Trinity’s youngsters in action for the Rams next season as part of the clubs’ dual registration agreement.

The comment comes after a youthful Trinity side beat the Rams 30-26 in last weekend’s pre-season friendly at the Tetley’s Stadium.

Morrison said: “Looking at the youngsters that Wakefield had on show they are looking to make the step up and with us having a dual registration deal with Wakefield there could be a few to look at there.

“I thought Wakefield’s youngsters played really well.”

But despite a second straight defeat in pre-season Morrison insists there is plenty for fans to be positive about ahead of his side’s third warm-up game against the unknown Australian Aboriginal side The…