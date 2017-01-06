BATLEY BULLDOGS boss Matt Diskin expressed his shock and disappointment at the news that Bradford Bulls went into liquidation this week.

The former Bulls captain and assistant coach, who left Odsal to take up his first head coach role at Batley last year, said: “It is shocking and devastating that this has happened to such a great club.

“I just hope the boys there can get back on their feet and get something in place for the future.”

All the players and staff were made redundant of Tuesday when it was confirmed the club had ceased trading, making them all free agents.

But the Rugby Football League have confirmed that if a new club in Bradford can be formed then it would be allowed to take part in the 2017…