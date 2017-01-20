Does this page look right? If not, chances are you are using an old browser. We highly recommend you upgrade to one of these newer browsers:

Current Edition: | Thursday 26th January 2017

Current Edition: | Thu 26th Jan 17

Murder accused appears in court

Friday 20th January 2017

David Butterfield

A WOMAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man at a home in Gomersal.

Michelle Spencer, 47, was remanded into custody after her first appearance at…

Rescue heroes are hailed by fire crew

Friday 20th January 2017

Carr Street Picture 1 WYFRS copyright

TWO council workers and a dad-to-be have been hailed as heroes after helping to rescue two people from a flat fire in Birstall.

Kirklees refuse workers Kevin Stainburn and Ian…

Author aims to explore issues surrounding Jo Cox’s murder

Friday 20th January 2017

jocox hs

AWARD-WINNING non-fiction crime writer Kester Aspden has been commissioned to write an exploration of the murder of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

Leading independent publisher Serpent’s Tail is due…

Amanda Stubley leaves Labour after suspension

Friday 20th January 2017

Amanda Stubley Rant

A KIRKLEES councillor says she has quit the Labour Party after being suspended last year. 

Coun Amanda Stubley (Batley East) was filmed clashing with right-wing activists supporters in the run-up…

