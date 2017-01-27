Does this page look right? If not, chances are you are using an old browser. We highly recommend you upgrade to one of these newer browsers:
Current Edition: | Wednesday 1st February 2017
BATLEY boss Matt Diskin admitted he has some tough selection decisions to make ahead of the Championship opener in Toulouse after his side’s 38-12 win over Castleford – which was their third straight pre-season victory.
The Bulldogs, close to full strength, were ruthless from the off against a youthful Cas side who appeared like rabbits dazzled by headlights in the early stages.
Diskin’s men ran in four tries in 15 minutes to lead 20-0, but were then faced by a vibrant opposition for the remainder of the half.
After the break, playing down the slope, the young Tigers applied plenty more pressure which Batley repelled with distinction in ever-worsening weather – the bitter cold being increasingly laced with fine rain.
Diskin said: “We’ll take a 19-man squad to Toulouse…
DEWSBURY RAMS were comfortably beaten by a cool and composed Leigh Centurions side seemingly ready for life in Super League this year.
Leigh boss Neil Jukes selected a strong side which enjoyed an early opportunity…
DEWSBURY RAMS head coach Glenn Morrison has revealed that finishing outside the top eight in the Championship this year is not an option as his side prepare for their fourth and final warm-up game at…
A PETITION to save a restaurant’s illuminated palm trees has attracted over 1,200 signatures as planning officials look set to remove them.
Kirklees Council has demanded that the Shama Restaurant at White Lee remove the three highly-visible trees which are situated in the car park.
Owner of the family-run restaurant on Leeds Road, Billy Mohammad, installed the trees and lights just over a year ago to brighten up the area and to combat fly-tippers who had dumped large amounts of waste in the car park.
He was informed by planning officers that he required permission for the trees and so applied retrospectively – only to have it turned down.
Mr Mohammad has also been unsuccessful in an appeal against the decision, meaning he must remove the trees before February 28.
…
BOTH of North Kirklees’ MPs met with the Secretary of State for Health this week to discuss their concerns surrounding Dewsbury Hospital.
Tracy Brabin and Paula Sherriff attended a meeting with Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday…
HEALTH bosses have asked North Kirklees’ two MPs to help clear up ‘misunderstandings’ over the future of Dewsbury Hospital.
The Mid-Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust this week sent an open letter to Batley & Spen MP…
BATLEY-BASED Fox’s Biscuits could be snapped up by a mystery buyer after it was revealed that it is the target of a £350m takeover bid.
The historic Batley firm is currently owned by food group Boparan Holdings who have confirmed that they have received an approach.
Boparan Holdings did not name the potential buyer, but it is reportedly the Burton’s Biscuit Company, which has previously shown interest.
Fox’s Biscuits was established in 1853 and now employs 2,000 people at three sites – Wellington Road in Batley, Uttoxeter in Staffordshire and Kirkham in Lancashire.
As well as Fox’s well-known brands it also produces own-label biscuits for supermarkets.
Present owner Ranjit Boparan took over Fox’s in 2011, when he bought Northern Foods. Fox’s Biscuits is the trading name of Northern Foods Grocery…
“WE’RE trying to build a community”.
That’s the view of the team behind Blakeridge Mill Village, the impressive development which is taking shape just outside Batley town centre.
Commuters, shoppers and locals won’t have…
BIRSTALL-BASED PPG Architectural Coatings made a bright start to October by sponsoring two community projects close to its headquarters.
The paint firm backed voluntary group Birstall in Bloom and helped erect a sign at Birstall…
