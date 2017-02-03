Does this page look right? If not, chances are you are using an old browser. We highly recommend you upgrade to one of these newer browsers:
Current Edition: | Monday 6th February 2017
DEWSBURY boss Glenn Morrison has insisted the club will keep its identity despite acknowledging the likelihood of several Wakefield Trinity players joining the Rams in 2017 as part of the dual-registration agreement between the two clubs.
Last year’s Batley Bulldogs captain Keegan Hirst could feature for Dewsbury against Rochdale on Sunday after making a move to Wakefield from Mount Pleasant during the off-season.
Mason Caton-Brown could also feature for the Rams as the Super League season doesn’t start until the following weekend.
“I have been speaking all off-season with Wakefield Trinity regarding dual registration possibilities,” said Morrison.
“We have known for a few weeks who would be available for consideration and the Dewsbury players have been made aware of these possibilities, in which they have bought into.
“Wakefield players will…
BATLEY BULLDOGS chief Matt Diskin admits he is concerned about the logistical challenge involved in his side’s first outing of the 2017 Kingstone Press Championship away at Toulouse tomorrow (3pm).
Diskin’s men fly out to…
MIRFIELD Stags have confirmed the appointment of Alex Muff as the club’s new head coach, with Craig Young joining him as part of a new-look coaching team for 2017.
The pair are joined by team…
A MAN was shot in Dewsbury on Wednesday night in what police believe may have been a targeted attack.
A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after three other incidents nearby that officers have linked to the shooting.
Police were called to an address on Park Parade, Westtown, shortly before 10.30pm after reports that a man had been shot.
It is believed that a shotgun was used.
The shooting took place on Cemetery Road, a few minutes before emergency services were called.
Officials are linking it to another incident which occurred at the same location about half an hour before, where a member of the public was threatened.
There were then two subsequent incidents of attempted robbery and robbery which took place within three…
THE BBC TV drama depicting the disappearance of Dewsbury Moor youngster Shannon Matthews will be aired next week.
The Moorside, which features Cilla star Sheridan Smith, tells the story of how the nine-year-old disappeared from…
BATLEY & SPEN Labour MP Tracy Brabin has voted in favour of triggering Article 50 to withdraw from the European Union.
In a marathon Parliamentary debate on Wednesday, Ms Brabin called on MPs to “move…
BATLEY-BASED Fox’s Biscuits could be snapped up by a mystery buyer after it was revealed that it is the target of a £350m takeover bid.
The historic Batley firm is currently owned by food group Boparan Holdings who have confirmed that they have received an approach.
Boparan Holdings did not name the potential buyer, but it is reportedly the Burton’s Biscuit Company, which has previously shown interest.
Fox’s Biscuits was established in 1853 and now employs 2,000 people at three sites – Wellington Road in Batley, Uttoxeter in Staffordshire and Kirkham in Lancashire.
As well as Fox’s well-known brands it also produces own-label biscuits for supermarkets.
Present owner Ranjit Boparan took over Fox’s in 2011, when he bought Northern Foods. Fox’s Biscuits is the trading name of Northern Foods Grocery…
“WE’RE trying to build a community”.
That’s the view of the team behind Blakeridge Mill Village, the impressive development which is taking shape just outside Batley town centre.
Commuters, shoppers and locals won’t have…
BIRSTALL-BASED PPG Architectural Coatings made a bright start to October by sponsoring two community projects close to its headquarters.
The paint firm backed voluntary group Birstall in Bloom and helped erect a sign at Birstall…
BATLEY & Spen MP Tracy Brabin hosted a public meeting with train operator Northern Rail after constituents raised concerns about the quality of services.
The meeting at Batley rail station…Read More »