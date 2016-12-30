Does this page look right? If not, chances are you are using an old browser. We highly recommend you upgrade to one of these newer browsers:
DEWSBURY RAMS are nervously waiting for news on Josh Guzdek’s knee injury which prematurely ended the full-back’s Boxing Day derby against Batley.
Guzdek sustained the injury in the opening minutes of the second half and could prove to be a big miss to Glenn Morrison’s squad.
The young full-back was ever -present in the Dewsbury side last season and was one of Morrison’s stand-out performers after arriving at the Tetley’s Stadium at the end of 2015.
Guzdek played in all 23 of the Rams’s Championship matches, along with a further seven outings in the Shield and three in the Challenge Cup.
Morrison will now give his squad a few days off to reflect on their Boxing Day Challenge loss to Batley, before turning their attention to a friendly lined up…
BATLEY boss Matt Diskin concedes there is plenty for his side to work on after their Boxing Day triumph over Dewsbury.
The Bulldogs will now embark on a two-week break ahead of a weekend away…
MATT DISKIN recorded his debut win as Batley’s new head coach after the Bulldogs overcame their fierce rivals Dewsbury Rams 28-18 in the annual Boxing Day derby.
The Mount Pleasant side produced a second-half fightback…
LOCAL voters could be forced to show ID at polling stations as part of a Government attempt to crack down on electoral fraud.
A pilot scheme for local elections in 2018 will see voters asked for identification before entering the polling booth – plans that have been denounced by two local Labour politicians.
Savile Town-based Kirklees councillor Nosheen Dad said the scheme was a waste of resources, while Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin feared it could drive voters away.
Eighteen council areas in England identified by the Electoral Commission as being most susceptible to voter fraud – including Kirklees – will be invited to take part in the pilot.
Different local authorities will trial different types of ID, including driving licences, passports and utility bills. The move for tighter…
IT’S BEEN another turbulent and eventful year in the district, with unspeakable tragedy, council shenanigans and a sporting success story all playing their part. Here’s a look back, month by month, at some of the…
A PHARMACY in Dewsbury town centre has become the first in the country to trial donations of sanitary products for people struggling financially.
High street chain Boots made the announcement following talks with Dewsbury and…
“WE’RE trying to build a community”.
That’s the view of the team behind Blakeridge Mill Village, the impressive development which is taking shape just outside Batley town centre.
Commuters, shoppers and locals won’t have been able to miss the hive of activity just off Mayman Lane, as new life is breathed back into the 150-year-old mill complex.
Binks Developments, who have owned Blakeridge Mill since 2004, have more than 80 tradesmen and women on site converting eight former industrial buildings into apartments for up to 500 people, once the project is completed.
The Blakeridge Mill Village concept is the brainchild of well-known businessman Richard Binks, who has sympathetically redeveloped a number of former industrial sites in the district, including Ledgard Bridge Mill in Mirfield and Sprinkwell Mill in Dewsbury.
…
BIRSTALL-BASED PPG Architectural Coatings made a bright start to October by sponsoring two community projects close to its headquarters.
The paint firm backed voluntary group Birstall in Bloom and helped erect a sign at Birstall…
A NEW online business support website has been launched to help Kirklees-based small to medium-sized businesses.
The council’s new Business Hub Kirklees site offers specialist support and assistance to local firms. It brings together the…
