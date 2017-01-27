Does this page look right? If not, chances are you are using an old browser. We highly recommend you upgrade to one of these newer browsers:

Mozilla FirefoxGoogle ChromeSafariInternet Explorer 8.0

Click on the icons above to upgrade to the browser of your choice.

Menu

Current Edition: | Wednesday 1st February 2017

Current Edition: | Wed 1st Feb 17

Ed Lines Web Talk Ann's Angle

  • utopia

    utopia

  • ThePress web banner

    ThePress web banner

Popular trees look set for the chop

Friday 27th January 2017

Shama Palm Trees

A PETITION to save a restaurant’s illuminated palm trees has attracted over 1,200 signatures as planning officials look set to remove them. 

Kirklees Council has demanded that the Shama Restaurant…

Read More »

Labour duo meet Health Secretary

Friday 27th January 2017

Paula Sherriff House of Parliament PMQs June 2015

BOTH of North Kirklees’ MPs met with the Secretary of State for Health this week to discuss their concerns surrounding Dewsbury Hospital. 

Tracy Brabin and Paula Sherriff attended a meeting…

Read More »

MPs asked to ‘clarify’ future of A&E at Dewsbury

Friday 27th January 2017

Tracy Brabin at Dewbury Hospital

HEALTH bosses have asked North Kirklees’ two MPs to help clear up ‘misunderstandings’ over the future of Dewsbury Hospital.

The Mid-Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust this week sent an open letter…

Read More »

North Kirklees baby death stats shock

Friday 27th January 2017

Kirklees-Council-logo1_1

NORTH KIRKLEES has been named as the worst area in the country for infant deaths. 

According to figures from NHS England there were 13.2 deaths per 1,000 births in the…

Read More »
Page 1 of 2,02212345...102030...Last »

Copyright © 2017 | The Press

an Ascensor website