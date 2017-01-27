Does this page look right? If not, chances are you are using an old browser. We highly recommend you upgrade to one of these newer browsers:
Current Edition: | Monday 30th January 2017
DEWSBURY RAMS head coach Glenn Morrison has revealed that finishing outside the top eight in the Championship this year is not an option as his side prepare for their fourth and final warm-up game at Leigh on Sunday, before their league campaign kicks off against Rochdale on February 5.
The Rams have lost all three of their friendlies so far against Batley, Wakefield and The Yowies touring side but the Aussie coach, entering his fifth year in charge at the Tetley’s Stadium, is hopeful for an impressive performance in what could prove their toughest pre-season outing.
Newly-promoted Leigh racked up 50 points against Wigan last weekend and their head coach Neil Jukes has promised a game to everyone who didn’t feature against the 2016 Grand Final winners.
That means the…
BATLEY BOSS Matt Diskin admits he has been encouraged by the way his side have adapted to new structures in pre-season and has warned their Championship rivals that his squad has "plenty more room for…
THORNHILL TROJANS began the defence of their BARLA National Cup title with a narrow 8-6 first-round win away at Waterhead.
The resurgent Oldham-based side went into the game on the threshold of a new phase…
A PETITION to save a restaurant’s illuminated palm trees has attracted over 1,200 signatures as planning officials look set to remove them.
Kirklees Council has demanded that the Shama Restaurant at White Lee remove the three highly-visible trees which are situated in the car park.
Owner of the family-run restaurant on Leeds Road, Billy Mohammad, installed the trees and lights just over a year ago to brighten up the area and to combat fly-tippers who had dumped large amounts of waste in the car park.
He was informed by planning officers that he required permission for the trees and so applied retrospectively – only to have it turned down.
Mr Mohammad has also been unsuccessful in an appeal against the decision, meaning he must remove the trees before February 28.
…
BOTH of North Kirklees’ MPs met with the Secretary of State for Health this week to discuss their concerns surrounding Dewsbury Hospital.
Tracy Brabin and Paula Sherriff attended a meeting with Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday…
HEALTH bosses have asked North Kirklees’ two MPs to help clear up ‘misunderstandings’ over the future of Dewsbury Hospital.
The Mid-Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust this week sent an open letter to Batley & Spen MP…
BATLEY-BASED Fox’s Biscuits could be snapped up by a mystery buyer after it was revealed that it is the target of a £350m takeover bid.
The historic Batley firm is currently owned by food group Boparan Holdings who have confirmed that they have received an approach.
Boparan Holdings did not name the potential buyer, but it is reportedly the Burton’s Biscuit Company, which has previously shown interest.
Fox’s Biscuits was established in 1853 and now employs 2,000 people at three sites – Wellington Road in Batley, Uttoxeter in Staffordshire and Kirkham in Lancashire.
As well as Fox’s well-known brands it also produces own-label biscuits for supermarkets.
Present owner Ranjit Boparan took over Fox’s in 2011, when he bought Northern Foods. Fox’s Biscuits is the trading name of Northern Foods Grocery…
“WE’RE trying to build a community”.
That’s the view of the team behind Blakeridge Mill Village, the impressive development which is taking shape just outside Batley town centre.
Commuters, shoppers and locals won't have…
BIRSTALL-BASED PPG Architectural Coatings made a bright start to October by sponsoring two community projects close to its headquarters.
The paint firm backed voluntary group Birstall in Bloom and helped erect a sign at Birstall…
NORTH KIRKLEES has been named as the worst area in the country for infant deaths.
According to figures from NHS England there were 13.2 deaths per 1,000 births in the…Read More »