MATT DISKIN was justifiably satisfied with another impressive pre-season showing after watching his Batley side run in seven tries against a Keighley outfit hotly tipped to press for promotion from League 1.

Diskin paid Keighley plenty of respect in naming a strong 22-man squad including Dane Manning, back from Halifax for a second stint with the Bulldogs, and James Brown who also missed the festive clash through injury.

“Offensively we took our opportunities well, although we still need to fine tune a few things,” commented the Batley boss.

“But the most pleasing thing was that we looked very good structurally in defence.

“It’s hard to get fluency into our play when we are making that many changes but we were very clinical with the opportunities we had.”

Batley, playing up…