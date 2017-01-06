Does this page look right? If not, chances are you are using an old browser. We highly recommend you upgrade to one of these newer browsers:
Click on the icons above to upgrade to the browser of your choice.
Current Edition: | Monday 9th January 2017
Current Edition: | Mon 9th Jan 17
BATLEY BULLDOGS boss Matt Diskin expressed his shock and disappointment at the news that Bradford Bulls went into liquidation this week.
The former Bulls captain and assistant coach, who left Odsal to take up his first head coach role at Batley last year, said: “It is shocking and devastating that this has happened to such a great club.
“I just hope the boys there can get back on their feet and get something in place for the future.”
All the players and staff were made redundant of Tuesday when it was confirmed the club had ceased trading, making them all free agents.
But the Rugby Football League have confirmed that if a new club in Bradford can be formed then it would be allowed to take part in the 2017…
DEWSBURY RAMS will challenge themselves against Super League side Wakefield Trinity in their first outing of 2017.
The Rams’ second pre-season friendly takes place at the Tetley’s Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Trinity boss Chris Chester…
DEWSBURY rugby league legend Mike Stephenson received an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.
The award came as a timely sign-off for ‘Stevo’ who retired his Sky Sports microphone at the end of…
A MAN from Dewsbury has appeared in court charged with firearms offences after a police operation that saw a man shot dead.
Mohsin Amin, 30, of Broomer Street, Ravensthorpe, was at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a sound moderator and possession of ammunition.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Leeds Crown Court on February 3.
Two people were arrested in Cleckheaton on Monday evening as part of an operation that saw father-of-two Mohammed Yassar Yaqub shot by police.
The pair were arrested from a car at Chain Bar roundabout during what police described as a pre-planned swoop.
Simultaneously, Mr Yaqub, 28, and three others were stopped by armed police just…
DEWSBURY Hospital’s A&E department was stretched to its limits over the festive period with reports of patients having to wait up to 11 hours to see a doctor.
Amid pleas from health chiefs to only…
A LOCAL historian has entered the debate over a Francis Bacon painting thought to be worth tens of millions of pounds.
Leader of the council David Sheard recently called for a debate into the possible…
“WE’RE trying to build a community”.
That’s the view of the team behind Blakeridge Mill Village, the impressive development which is taking shape just outside Batley town centre.
Commuters, shoppers and locals won’t have been able to miss the hive of activity just off Mayman Lane, as new life is breathed back into the 150-year-old mill complex.
Binks Developments, who have owned Blakeridge Mill since 2004, have more than 80 tradesmen and women on site converting eight former industrial buildings into apartments for up to 500 people, once the project is completed.
The Blakeridge Mill Village concept is the brainchild of well-known businessman Richard Binks, who has sympathetically redeveloped a number of former industrial sites in the district, including Ledgard Bridge Mill in Mirfield and Sprinkwell Mill in Dewsbury.
…
BIRSTALL-BASED PPG Architectural Coatings made a bright start to October by sponsoring two community projects close to its headquarters.
The paint firm backed voluntary group Birstall in Bloom and helped erect a sign at Birstall…
A NEW online business support website has been launched to help Kirklees-based small to medium-sized businesses.
The council’s new Business Hub Kirklees site offers specialist support and assistance to local firms. It brings together the…
A MAN from Dewsbury has appeared in court charged with firearms offences after a police operation that saw a man shot dead.
Mohsin Amin, 30, of Broomer Street, Ravensthorpe, was…Read More »
DEWSBURY Hospital’s A&E department was stretched to its limits over the festive period with reports of patients having to wait up to 11 hours to see a doctor.
Amid pleas…Read More »
A LOCAL historian has entered the debate over a Francis Bacon painting thought to be worth tens of millions of pounds.
Leader of the council David Sheard recently called for…Read More »
A ‘SLUM’ area of Dewsbury town centre has been branded as “an accident waiting to happen” by a local construction business owner.
The man, an experienced builder, says any project…Read More »