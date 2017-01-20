Does this page look right? If not, chances are you are using an old browser. We highly recommend you upgrade to one of these newer browsers:
Click on the icons above to upgrade to the browser of your choice.
Current Edition: | Thursday 26th January 2017
Current Edition: | Thu 26th Jan 17
MATT DISKIN was justifiably satisfied with another impressive pre-season showing after watching his Batley side run in seven tries against a Keighley outfit hotly tipped to press for promotion from League 1.
Diskin paid Keighley plenty of respect in naming a strong 22-man squad including Dane Manning, back from Halifax for a second stint with the Bulldogs, and James Brown who also missed the festive clash through injury.
“Offensively we took our opportunities well, although we still need to fine tune a few things,” commented the Batley boss.
“But the most pleasing thing was that we looked very good structurally in defence.
“It’s hard to get fluency into our play when we are making that many changes but we were very clinical with the opportunities we had.”
Batley, playing up…
BATLEY BULLDOGS boss Matt Diskin insists his side are not being left behind in pre-season despite having only played one warm-up game ahead of the up-coming Kingstone Press Championship campaign – but that will change…
DEWSBURY RAMS boss Glenn Morrison insists he is not concerned about his side’s poor run of results in pre-season.
The Rams have lost all three of their warm-up games so far against Batley Bulldogs, Wakefield…
A WOMAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man at a home in Gomersal.
Michelle Spencer, 47, was remanded into custody after her first appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday afternoon following the death of David Butterfield.
The 43-year-old was found at a property on Shirley Terrace shortly after 6.30pm on Friday evening. Police later confirmed that Mr Butterfield had died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.
Paramedics and police officers treated him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Spencer, of Shirley Terrace, is accused of attacking Mr Butterfield.
Michelle Colborne QC, representing Spencer, said that no application for bail would be made.
Miss Colborne said the defence would maintain that the death was an accident.
The Recorder of…
TWO council workers and a dad-to-be have been hailed as heroes after helping to rescue two people from a flat fire in Birstall.
Kirklees refuse workers Kevin Stainburn and Ian Chamberlain were driving in a…
AWARD-WINNING non-fiction crime writer Kester Aspden has been commissioned to write an exploration of the murder of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.
Leading independent publisher Serpent’s Tail is due to publish ‘Things That Divide…
“WE’RE trying to build a community”.
That’s the view of the team behind Blakeridge Mill Village, the impressive development which is taking shape just outside Batley town centre.
Commuters, shoppers and locals won’t have been able to miss the hive of activity just off Mayman Lane, as new life is breathed back into the 150-year-old mill complex.
Binks Developments, who have owned Blakeridge Mill since 2004, have more than 80 tradesmen and women on site converting eight former industrial buildings into apartments for up to 500 people, once the project is completed.
The Blakeridge Mill Village concept is the brainchild of well-known businessman Richard Binks, who has sympathetically redeveloped a number of former industrial sites in the district, including Ledgard Bridge Mill in Mirfield and Sprinkwell Mill in Dewsbury.
…
BIRSTALL-BASED PPG Architectural Coatings made a bright start to October by sponsoring two community projects close to its headquarters.
The paint firm backed voluntary group Birstall in Bloom and helped erect a sign at Birstall…
A NEW online business support website has been launched to help Kirklees-based small to medium-sized businesses.
The council’s new Business Hub Kirklees site offers specialist support and assistance to local firms. It brings together the…
A WOMAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man at a home in Gomersal.
Michelle Spencer, 47, was remanded into custody after her first appearance at…Read More »
TWO council workers and a dad-to-be have been hailed as heroes after helping to rescue two people from a flat fire in Birstall.
Kirklees refuse workers Kevin Stainburn and Ian…Read More »
AWARD-WINNING non-fiction crime writer Kester Aspden has been commissioned to write an exploration of the murder of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.
Leading independent publisher Serpent’s Tail is due…Read More »
A KIRKLEES councillor says she has quit the Labour Party after being suspended last year.
Coun Amanda Stubley (Batley East) was filmed clashing with right-wing activists supporters in the run-up…Read More »