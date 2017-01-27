DEWSBURY RAMS head coach Glenn Morrison has revealed that finishing outside the top eight in the Championship this year is not an option as his side prepare for their fourth and final warm-up game at Leigh on Sunday, before their league campaign kicks off against Rochdale on February 5.

The Rams have lost all three of their friendlies so far against Batley, Wakefield and The Yowies touring side but the Aussie coach, entering his fifth year in charge at the Tetley’s Stadium, is hopeful for an impressive performance in what could prove their toughest pre-season outing.

Newly-promoted Leigh racked up 50 points against Wigan last weekend and their head coach Neil Jukes has promised a game to everyone who didn’t feature against the 2016 Grand Final winners.

That means the…