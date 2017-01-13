Does this page look right? If not, chances are you are using an old browser. We highly recommend you upgrade to one of these newer browsers:

Current Edition: | Monday 16th January 2017

Current Edition: | Mon 16th Jan 17

Tracy Brabin tears into Prime Minister over DDH as Speaker rebukes Paula

Friday 13th January 2017

Tracy Brabin at Dewbury Hospital

THE pressure on Dewsbury Hospital’s under-threat accident and emergency department was laid bare this week as the district’s two MPs made passionate pleas for the government to intervene. 

A&E at…

Read More »

Shock as Castle Hall rated inadequate in three categories

Friday 13th January 2017

Castle Hall

A POPULAR Mirfield high school has been branded as inadequate by inspectors.

Castle Hall Academy was given the rating by education watchdog Ofsted after a two-day visit to the Crowlees…

Read More »

Uprooted tree smashes through roof in high winds

Friday 13th January 2017

Vicarage Gardens tree collapse January 2017 1

A COUPLE in Birkenshaw had a lucky escape after an 80-foot tall tree crashed through their bungalow roof in Wednesday’s high winds.

The beech tree came down at about 4am…

Read More »

Kirklees social workers vote for strike action

Friday 13th January 2017

Sarah Callaghan

HUNDREDS of local social workers could walk out later this month after they voted to take strike action. 

Almost 80 per cent of the 250 Unison members voted to walk…

Read More »
