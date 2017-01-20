BATLEY BULLDOGS boss Matt Diskin insists his side are not being left behind in pre-season despite having only played one warm-up game ahead of the up-coming Kingstone Press Championship campaign – but that will change when Keighley Cougars arrive at Mount Pleasant on Sunday (2pm).

The Bulldogs’ one and only game of pre-season so far came against Heavy Woollen rivals Dewsbury Rams on Boxing Day, where they ran out 28-18 winners.

Since then Diskin’s side have gone on a team bonding trip to the Peak District and had an arranged friendly, against the ill-fated Bradford Bulls, cancelled.

It means a number of rival Championship clubs have two extra games under their belts, but that doesn’t concern Diskin.

He said: “I don’t feel like we’re playing catch-up. The Bradford game would…