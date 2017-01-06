Does this page look right? If not, chances are you are using an old browser. We highly recommend you upgrade to one of these newer browsers:

Current Edition: | Monday 9th January 2017

Current Edition: | Mon 9th Jan 17

Dewsbury man in court on gun charges after police shooting

Friday 6th January 2017

A MAN from Dewsbury has appeared in court charged with firearms offences after a police operation that saw a man shot dead. 

Mohsin Amin, 30, of Broomer Street, Ravensthorpe, was…

A&E stretched to breaking point over festive period

Friday 6th January 2017

DEWSBURY Hospital’s A&E department was stretched to its limits over the festive period with reports of patients having to wait up to 11 hours to see a doctor.

Amid pleas…

Painting cash must not be ‘swallowed up’ by council

Friday 6th January 2017

A LOCAL historian has entered the debate over a Francis Bacon painting thought to be worth tens of millions of pounds.

Leader of the council David Sheard recently called for…

Derelict building and public dump are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Friday 6th January 2017

A ‘SLUM’ area of Dewsbury town centre has been branded as “an accident waiting to happen” by a local construction business owner.

The man, an experienced builder, says any project…

