BATLEY boss Matt Diskin admitted he has some tough selection decisions to make ahead of the Championship opener in Toulouse after his side’s 38-12 win over Castleford – which was their third straight pre-season victory.

The Bulldogs, close to full strength, were ruthless from the off against a youthful Cas side who appeared like rabbits dazzled by headlights in the early stages.

Diskin’s men ran in four tries in 15 minutes to lead 20-0, but were then faced by a vibrant opposition for the remainder of the half.

After the break, playing down the slope, the young Tigers applied plenty more pressure which Batley repelled with distinction in ever-worsening weather – the bitter cold being increasingly laced with fine rain.

Diskin said: “We’ll take a 19-man squad to Toulouse…