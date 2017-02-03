Does this page look right? If not, chances are you are using an old browser. We highly recommend you upgrade to one of these newer browsers:

Current Edition: | Saturday 4th February 2017

Current Edition: | Sat 4th Feb 17

Hunt for four men after ‘targeted’ shooting in Dewsbury

Friday 3rd February 2017

Temple Road scene 3

A MAN was shot in Dewsbury on Wednesday night in what police believe may have been a targeted attack.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but not…

Read More »

TV drama tells the story of Karen Matthews’ deceit

Friday 3rd February 2017

Shannon Matthews drama 2

THE BBC TV drama depicting the disappearance of Dewsbury Moor youngster Shannon Matthews will be aired next week.

The Moorside, which features Cilla star Sheridan Smith, tells the story of…

Read More »

MPs back vote to trigger EU exit

Friday 3rd February 2017

Press latest news

BATLEY & SPEN Labour MP Tracy Brabin has voted in favour of triggering Article 50 to withdraw from the European Union.

In a marathon Parliamentary debate on Wednesday, Ms Brabin…

Read More »

Meeting spotlights rail problems

Friday 3rd February 2017

TBNR1

BATLEY & Spen MP Tracy Brabin hosted a public meeting with train operator Northern Rail after constituents raised concerns about the quality of services. 

The meeting at Batley rail station…

Read More »
