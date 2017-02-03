DEWSBURY boss Glenn Morrison has insisted the club will keep its identity despite acknowledging the likelihood of several Wakefield Trinity players joining the Rams in 2017 as part of the dual-registration agreement between the two clubs.

Last year’s Batley Bulldogs captain Keegan Hirst could feature for Dewsbury against Rochdale on Sunday after making a move to Wakefield from Mount Pleasant during the off-season.

Mason Caton-Brown could also feature for the Rams as the Super League season doesn’t start until the following weekend.

“I have been speaking all off-season with Wakefield Trinity regarding dual registration possibilities,” said Morrison.

“We have known for a few weeks who would be available for consideration and the Dewsbury players have been made aware of these possibilities, in which they have bought into.

“Wakefield players will…