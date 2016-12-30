Does this page look right? If not, chances are you are using an old browser. We highly recommend you upgrade to one of these newer browsers:

KIRKLEES ON VOTER FRAUD HIT LIST

Friday 30th December 2016

Voter ID front 3

LOCAL voters could be forced to show ID at polling stations as part of a Government attempt to crack down on electoral fraud.

A pilot scheme for local elections in…

Read More »

Review of the year – 2016

Friday 30th December 2016

Yr Roundup Header 5x8

IT’S BEEN another turbulent and eventful year in the district, with unspeakable tragedy, council shenanigans and a sporting success story all playing their part. Here’s a look back, month by…

Read More »

Boots trials donations of women’s sanitary goods

Friday 30th December 2016

Boots Dewsbury

A PHARMACY in Dewsbury town centre has become the first in the country to trial donations of sanitary products for people struggling financially.

High street chain Boots made the announcement…

Read More »

Machete robbers hit Staincliffe bookie’s

Friday 30th December 2016

Coral bookmaker raid MC

POLICE are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a bookmakers in Staincliffe in which  a female member of staff was injured.

Two masked men armed with machetes entered…

Read More »
