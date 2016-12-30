DEWSBURY RAMS are nervously waiting for news on Josh Guzdek’s knee injury which prematurely ended the full-back’s Boxing Day derby against Batley.

Guzdek sustained the injury in the opening minutes of the second half and could prove to be a big miss to Glenn Morrison’s squad.

The young full-back was ever -present in the Dewsbury side last season and was one of Morrison’s stand-out performers after arriving at the Tetley’s Stadium at the end of 2015.

Guzdek played in all 23 of the Rams’s Championship matches, along with a further seven outings in the Shield and three in the Challenge Cup.

Morrison will now give his squad a few days off to reflect on their Boxing Day Challenge loss to Batley, before turning their attention to a friendly lined up…