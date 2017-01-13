Does this page look right? If not, chances are you are using an old browser. We highly recommend you upgrade to one of these newer browsers:
Current Edition: | Monday 16th January 2017
DEWSBURY boss Glenn Morrison is excited about the possibility of seeing some of Wakfield Trinity’s youngsters in action for the Rams next season as part of the clubs’ dual registration agreement.
The comment comes after a youthful Trinity side beat the Rams 30-26 in last weekend’s pre-season friendly at the Tetley’s Stadium.
Morrison said: “Looking at the youngsters that Wakefield had on show they are looking to make the step up and with us having a dual registration deal with Wakefield there could be a few to look at there.
“I thought Wakefield’s youngsters played really well.”
But despite a second straight defeat in pre-season Morrison insists there is plenty for fans to be positive about ahead of his side’s third warm-up game against the unknown Australian Aboriginal side The…
BATLEY BULLDOGS’ proposed pre-season friendly with a Bradford Select side on Sunday (January 15) has been called off.
The Bulldogs were offering to donate the proceeds from the match to Bradford’s players and staff, who…
DEWSBURY RAMS boss Glenn Morrison said there was still plenty to be optimistic about despite his side losing a second successive pre-season friendly, this time to a youthful Wakefield Trinity Select.
The visitors from across…
THE pressure on Dewsbury Hospital’s under-threat accident and emergency department was laid bare this week as the district’s two MPs made passionate pleas for the government to intervene.
A&E at Dewsbury was stretched to its limit over the festive period, with reports of bed shortages and long waits to see a doctor.
One old age pensioner was forced to wait 19 hours for a bed on a ward on New Year’s Day.
Pat Mackintosh was taken into hospital on New Year’s Day after the cough she had been suffering with for several days worsened.
Despite an ambulance rushing her to A&E at Dewsbury, the 72-year-old from Gomersal then waited eight hours for a doctor to examine her.
This was despite Mrs Mackintosh being told by health professionals over the phone…
A POPULAR Mirfield high school has been branded as inadequate by inspectors.
Castle Hall Academy was given the rating by education watchdog Ofsted after a two-day visit to the Crowlees Road school in November 2016.
…
A COUPLE in Birkenshaw had a lucky escape after an 80-foot tall tree crashed through their bungalow roof in Wednesday’s high winds.
The beech tree came down at about 4am at the property on Vicarage…
“WE’RE trying to build a community”.
That’s the view of the team behind Blakeridge Mill Village, the impressive development which is taking shape just outside Batley town centre.
Commuters, shoppers and locals won’t have been able to miss the hive of activity just off Mayman Lane, as new life is breathed back into the 150-year-old mill complex.
Binks Developments, who have owned Blakeridge Mill since 2004, have more than 80 tradesmen and women on site converting eight former industrial buildings into apartments for up to 500 people, once the project is completed.
The Blakeridge Mill Village concept is the brainchild of well-known businessman Richard Binks, who has sympathetically redeveloped a number of former industrial sites in the district, including Ledgard Bridge Mill in Mirfield and Sprinkwell Mill in Dewsbury.
…
BIRSTALL-BASED PPG Architectural Coatings made a bright start to October by sponsoring two community projects close to its headquarters.
The paint firm backed voluntary group Birstall in Bloom and helped erect a sign at Birstall…
A NEW online business support website has been launched to help Kirklees-based small to medium-sized businesses.
The council’s new Business Hub Kirklees site offers specialist support and assistance to local firms. It brings together the…
HUNDREDS of local social workers could walk out later this month after they voted to take strike action.
Almost 80 per cent of the 250 Unison members voted to walk…Read More »